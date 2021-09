Hairston was up at Tech for camp with both parents. James Johnson was the assistant recruiting Hairston and had been on him for some time. When they were leaving Tech from Camp on a Sunday afternoon they essentially told Johnson that they were going to drive home, discuss as a family and Tech would hear back Tuesday. Said Tech was in terrific shape and that they could expect good news on Tuesday. While the family was driving home from this Camp at Tech-on their way home less than an hour after leaving Tech- Duke calls and wants them to unofficially visit Durham and family reroutes to Durham. If I remember correctly Duke wasn’t even involved at all. Just a bolt out of the blue. And things changed that suddenly.

