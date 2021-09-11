Let’s not count that on the stat line as it went to a FBP

Your Miami HEAT have signed Caleb Martin to a two-way contract. Martin appeared in 53 games (three starts) with the Charlotte Hornets last season and averaged 5.0 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 15.4 minutes. He scored in double-figures six times, including a 17-point, 10-rebound double-double vs. the Lakers on April 13. He split the previous season between the Hornets and their G League affiliate, the Greensboro Swarm, starting in all 28 games he appeared in for the Swarm and averaged 21.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.61 steals and 36.9 minutes while shooting 47 percent from the field and 37.1 percent from three-point range. He led the team in three-point field goals made and finished second in points, scoring average and field goals made.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO