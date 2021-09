The Chicago Bears will meet the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday Night Football from the brand new SoFi Stadium in LA. The Bears are coming off an 8-8 season and will be looking to improve that year over year under Matt Nagy, they will be starting Andy Dalton tonight as opposed to Justin Fields. As for the Rams, they finished 10-6 but picked up Matthew Stafford in the offseason to help them get to the next level and have seen some promise this preseason.

