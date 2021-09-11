CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: No negotiating with the reality that must exist on offense

By Mike Casazza
247Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile today's game between West Virginia and FCS newcomer LIU, in its third season up form Division II, isn't going to be close, that doesn't mean it's without purpose for the team that's expected to win. The Mountaineers have to be better than they were in the opener if they want to be a success throughout the remainder of the schedule. Should they repeat errors today that conspired to cost them against Maryland, that's a bad sign. Should they fare better in those same areas, well, things look better and you can even revisit the loss to the Terrapins and take some solace knowing it really was a matter of coming up short in a small number of what are ultimately critical areas.

