CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Galesburg, IL

Galesburg High School's football team needs to find 'way to sustain energy'

Galesburg Register-Mail
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGALESBURG — Galesburg High School football coach Derrek Blackwell was up early Saturday morning watching film. Inside his home, he took in action from his squad's road affair at Sterling on Friday night. The Silver Streaks were ahead of the Golden Warriors 21-6 after three quarters of play. However, Sterling scored 18 unanswered points and nabbed a 24-21 victory in Western Big 6 action at Roscoe Eades Stadium. It marked the third straight defeat for Galesburg in the 2021 season.

www.galesburg.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Galesburg, IL
Football
Galesburg, IL
Sports
City
Quincy, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Education
City
Dunlap, IL
Local
Illinois Football
City
Sterling, IL
Galesburg, IL
Education
City
Galesburg, IL
City
Geneseo, IL
City
Moline, IL
City
Energy, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School Football#Football Team#American Football#Galesburg High School#Td#The Golden Warriors

Comments / 0

Community Policy