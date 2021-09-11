Galesburg High School's football team needs to find 'way to sustain energy'

GALESBURG — Galesburg High School football coach Derrek Blackwell was up early Saturday morning watching film. Inside his home, he took in action from his squad's road affair at Sterling on Friday night. The Silver Streaks were ahead of the Golden Warriors 21-6 after three quarters of play. However, Sterling scored 18 unanswered points and nabbed a 24-21 victory in Western Big 6 action at Roscoe Eades Stadium. It marked the third straight defeat for Galesburg in the 2021 season.