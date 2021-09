Ramirez went 1-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in Saturday's 4-3 loss to Boston. The 28-year-old reached the 20-steal mark for the fourth time in his nine-year career when he stole second in the sixth inning. Ramirez has been one of Cleveland's most productive players this year, adding 32 home runs, 86 RBI, 90 runs scored and a .260/.349/.549 slash line through 524 plate appearances. He'll likely remain in his usual No. 3 spot in the order, as he's started in 27 straight games -- the elbow soreness that bothered him in late July seems to be behind him now.

MLB ・ 12 DAYS AGO