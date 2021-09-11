Did your significant other plant it?

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Whether you have a green thumb (and lots of plants!) or simply want to bring some personality to your interior or exterior garden space, the right watering can help you tackle a crucial task in style. From brass and copper to metal and ceramic iterations, these essentials help your plants thrive—and should look good doing it. Choose one with a shiny exterior, botanical illustration, or an interesting silhouette, and you will be happy to keep your watering can where everyone can see it, long after your plants have gotten enough to drink.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 9 DAYS AGO