Gardening

Did your significant other plant it?

By EDGEMAN
sportswar.com
 6 days ago

Ready to be shipped off to the Home for the Horticulturally Ignorant ———> -- PhotoHokieNC 09/11/2021 12:53PM. Ahem. This is the damned plant misidentification thread, bubba. ** -- PhotoHokieNC 09/11/2021 6:05PM. Mine must have gotten evicted or moved to the east side ** -- TomTurkey 09/11/2021 4:22PM.

virginiatech.sportswar.com

Womanly Live

A Guide To Knowing When To Repot Your Plants

Having plants in and around your home is one of the best ways to brighten up your space and ensure that the air always feels fresh even if there is not much space around you. They are an excellent accent to most rooms and generally make a space look good.
GARDENING
News Break

Three house plants you should have in your home

(DENVER, Colo.) As the Fall season quickly approaches, adding houseplants to your home can not only make for some beautiful redecorating, but can also have positive affects on your daily life and health. Houseplants work to release oxygen into the air and soak up carbon dioxide in addition to removing...
GARDENING
SELF

19 Plant-Care Products to Help Your Houseplants Thrive

Plant parents like to think they know it all, but do you really have all of the best plant-care products in your arsenal? While houseplants are generally uncomplicated (it all comes down to water, light, and food), it can be a real challenge to mimic bright, tropical environments—especially if you live in a lightless apartment or colder climate. That’s where we come in. We tapped four plant experts for tips and guidance on the ideal plant-care products for thriving plants, while keeping the planet in mind: Maryah Greene, plant stylist and consultant, founder of Greene Piece; Agatha Isabel, founder of Planting for Progress and owner of Plant Ma Shop; Nathan Raab, owner of Pointless Plants; and Jarema Osofsky, landscape and interior-plant designer and founder of Dirt Queen NYC.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KELOLAND TV

How to drill through ceramic and turn your mugs into pots for your plants

Can’t help yourself from collecting every cute coffee mug you see but never have anything to do with them? We have the answer – turn them into a pot for your plants! But in order to that, you will need to know how to drill through ceramic. Luckily our favorite “tool woman” Regan Duvall is here to show us how.
GARDENING
shorelineareanews.com

The Garden Guy: Reasons to Choose Your Next Plant

Earlier this month, the Garden Guy stopped by a number of garden centers to see what was still available in this year of live goods shortages. Whether I was at Fred Meyer, Home Depot or Swanson's, my conversations with other gardeners usually included the topics of this summer’s unusual heat waves and the (re)evaluations of lagging plants in the landscape.
SEATTLE, WA
Mix 103.9

What Animal Did You Find In Your Garage?

Bears are extremely intelligent animals. We've shared videos in the past of them getting into all kinds of stuff to try and get food, like a car. Well, apparently the bears in Lake Tahoe, California have figured out how to open garage doors, which was caught on video. "My daughter...
ANIMALS
Tacoma News Tribune

Keep your garden blooming into the fall with these 3 flowering plants

The second week of September can be a second spring if you add some of these late summer and fall bloomers to your landscape. Local nurseries and garden centers are receiving shipments now of these favorite fall bloomers. Hardy asters. The daisy-like blooms on this drought-resistant perennial may be small...
GARDENING
Time Out Global

Plant Daddy Doctor: breaking the seal on your pesky indoor plant problems

The pair behind Newtown’s plant boutique Plant Daddy are taking a leaf out of the glossy pages of the noughties most notorious sealed section, Dolly Doctor. But the questions they’re answering aren’t of the human health and sex ed variety – like “How do I put in a tampon?” or “Is it wrong to sleep with my blood relative?” (those were some wild times). These green-thumbed agony uncles are here to help with the most pressing plant parent questions they’re often asked by panicked customers.
GARDENING
marthastewart.com

With One of These Sleek Watering Cans, You Can Hydrate Your Plants in Style

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Whether you have a green thumb (and lots of plants!) or simply want to bring some personality to your interior or exterior garden space, the right watering can help you tackle a crucial task in style. From brass and copper to metal and ceramic iterations, these essentials help your plants thrive—and should look good doing it. Choose one with a shiny exterior, botanical illustration, or an interesting silhouette, and you will be happy to keep your watering can where everyone can see it, long after your plants have gotten enough to drink.
HOME & GARDEN
Bangor Daily News

How to plant garlic and keep your garden disease-free

This story was originally published in October 2018. Last year, it felt as if we did some crucial things wrong when it came to planting our garlic — and that’s why we wanted to try harder to do it right this year. Our major mistake was in timing. Garlic really...
SEARSMONT, ME
RiverBender.com

Gateway Arch Turning Off Exterior Lights For Bird Migration Season, Sept. 18-30

ST. LOUIS — The National Park Service has announced it will not illuminate the Gateway Arch at night September 18-30 due to bird migration season. “Every spring and fall, we turn off the upward lighting on the Gateway Arch exterior to avoid the possible disorienting effect on birds that migrate at night,” said Tarona Armstrong, Deputy Superintendent, Gateway Arch National Park. The exterior lights will be turned back on beginning Friday, October 1, and the monument will Continue Reading
SAINT LOUIS, MO
9News

Keep your plants producing into late summer

DENVER — It takes some doing to keep a garden looking beautiful in late summer. Follow these tips:. Keep your plants hydrated. Container plants--in particular--may need frequent, thorough watering. By this time in the season they're just big, thirsty root balls. Avoid watering from the top. You'll just knock stuff over. Water from the sides.
DENVER, CO
Eagle 102.3

