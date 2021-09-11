CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cronenworth breaks finger, punchless Padres lose to Dodgers 3-0

By James Clark
eastvillagetimes.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn an important series, the San Diego Padres came out flat in the first game and showed nothing offensively against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Julio Urias held the Padres to three hits and one walk in his seven innings of work. The left-handed pitcher struck out seven batters and was in cruise control the whole night for L.A. Urias threw 94 pitches in the game and lowered his ERA to 2.98 on the season.

