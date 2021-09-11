CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Accidents

Covid: Unite calls for Army to ease ambulance waits at A&E

BBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Army should be drafted in and "pop-up wards" erected at Accident and Emergency departments where patients are waiting hours to be admitted. The head of the union that represents Scottish ambulance staff also said "major incident" procedures should be initiated to increases resources. Unite's Jamie McNamee said crews were...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Covid: England's winter plan to be unveiled and call for Army help at A&E

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Sunday morning. We'll have another update for you on Monday morning. Boris Johnson is due to outline plans for booster vaccine doses and contingency measures if the NHS is at risk of being overwhelmed as part of his Covid Winter Plan for England on Tuesday. Government sources said further lockdowns are not being considered but officials are looking at measures that could be needed if cases rose sharply. The plan will emphasise how the nation will continue "living with" the virus through the winter and will promote vaccines for Covid and flu. The prime minister's announcement will come after the Joint Committee on Vaccinations and Immunisation publishes its recommendations on who should receive booster jabs.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Covid: Ambulance boss says sorry to patients over waiting times

The head of the Scottish Ambulance Service has apologised to patients over increased waiting times. Pauline Howie said staff were working under "unprecedented pressure" in response to a "huge increase" in Covid and non-Covid cases. She said everything was being done to get people to hospital as quickly as possible,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Covid: Ambulance boss apology and France ex-health minister under investigation

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Saturday morning. We'll have another update for you tomorrow. The head of the Scottish Ambulance Service has apologised to patients over increased waiting times. Pauline Howie says staff are working under "unprecedented pressure" in response to a "huge increase" in Covid and non-Covid cases. Everything is being done to get people to hospital as quickly as possible, she says. At First Minister's Questions on Thursday Nicola Sturgeon said the average wait last week for immediately life-threatening incidents was nine minutes and 30 seconds, a figure she described as "not good enough".
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicola Sturgeon
Person
Humza Yousaf
BBC

Long waits for ambulances continue in England

Patients needing ambulances for life-threatening calls are often waiting longer than they should, latest NHS England figures show. The average response time was around eight and a half minutes in August - the target for urgent calls is seven minutes. Data also reveals the number waiting for routine operations rose...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

COVID can worsen quickly at home: When to call an ambulance

Most Australians diagnosed with COVID-19 recover at home, rather than in a quarantine facility or hospital. About 10% have required hospital treatment. However, a handful have had worsening symptoms, did not receive emergency care and died at home. There appear to have been two factors behind such COVID deaths at...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Health secretary says only call ambulance if 'absolutely critical'

Scotland's health secretary has been warned he could put lives at risk after urging people to "think twice" before calling an ambulance. Humza Yousaf said people should only call for an ambulance when it is "absolutely critical". Opposition politicians condemned the comments, which were made in a BBC radio interview,...
EDUCATION
BBC

'There are so many calls and not enough ambulances'

Scotland's health service is under pressure like never before, with hospitals across the country operating at, or near, full capacity. Staff shortages due to high rates of Covid infection are pushing many of those left on duty to their limits. Call handlers are dealing with about 10,000 more 999 calls...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ambulance Service#Ambulances#Nhs Scotland#The Ambulance#A E#Accident#Scottish#Unite#Non Covid#The Unite Union#Aberdeen Royal Infirmary#Nhs Highland#Nhs Grampian#Nhs Fife#Nhs Ayrshire Arran#Nhs Greater Glasgow
newschain

FM apologises for ambulance waiting times as military could be called in

Nicola Sturgeon has apologised “unreservedly” for long ambulance waiting times, announcing that the military could be brought in to help with the backlog. The First Minister was questioned about the death of Gerald Brown, 65, from Glasgow, who died after waiting for 40 hours for an ambulance, the Herald reported on Thursday.
WORLD
BBC

Military to be called in to help Scottish ambulance crews

The Scottish government has asked the MoD for military assistance for the country's ambulance service. Nicola Sturgeon said health services were dealing with the most challenging combination of circumstances in their history due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Opposition politicians have highlighted a series of serious ambulance delays, including one where...
HEALTH
Shropshire Star

More than 40 Covid patients in Shropshire's hospitals

More than 40 Covid patients were being cared for at the county's hospitals last week, latest figures show. The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, which runs Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and Telford's Princess Royal Hospital, was caring for 34 coronavirus patients as of last Tuesday, according to NHS England data.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Covid: Intensive care struggling as hospital admissions rise

An intensive care doctor has said Welsh hospitals are "terribly stretched" as Covid admissions rise. Richard Pugh, an intensive care consultant in north Wales and chair of the Welsh Intensive Care Society, said staff were being forced to move patients between hospitals. He blamed an unprecedented workload of non-Covid patients...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Army
BBC

Covid in Scotland: Travel rules simplified but test regime may stay

The international travel traffic light system is being simplified in Scotland - but rigorous testing requirements could remain for the time being. The green and amber classifications will merge, and eight countries including Turkey and Egypt will be taken off the red list. But Scottish ministers have not yet decided...
TRAVEL
The Independent

JCVI members concerned Covid booster decision ‘political, not clinical’

The decision to roll out Covid booster jabs to millions of Britons has left the UK’s vaccines watchdog divided, The Independent understands, with some members of the committee concerned that the policy has become politicised.Following recommendations by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation, more than 30 million people are to be offered a third vaccine dose in the months ahead. All over-50s, clinically vulnerable individuals and healthcare workers will be eligible, assuming they’ve been fully vaccinated for more than six months.But the advice comes amid concerns within the wider scientific community that booster jabs are only required for select...
WORLD
The Independent

NHS could be forced to abandon key targets after Covid pandemic

The NHS may be forced to abandon major commitments it made as part of a deal to secure long term funding for the health service in 2018 because of the effects of the pandemic and a lack of money from government.Bosses at NHS England are relooking at commitments made by the NHS in its long term plan which was published in 2019 after the government agreed to provide a £20 billion uplift in spending over five years to 2024.Senior directors in the NHS have told the HSJ many of the promises made at the time, which include increasing GP numbers...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Covid-19: Travel rules overhaul sees amber list scrapped

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Friday evening. We'll have another update for you on Saturday morning. International travel rules for England are to be simplified, scrapping the green and amber list in favour of a single red list from 4 October. Under new testing guidelines, people who are fully vaccinated will no longer need to take a pre-departure test before leaving any country not on the red list. And, later in October, returning travellers will be able to replace the day two PCR test with a cheaper lateral flow test. Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said the aim was to give overseas travel "a greater level of certainty". The new travel rules would remain in place "at least until the new year", he said. While travel is a devolved matter, the Scottish, Welsh, and Northern Irish governments have often followed the UK government's rules during the pandemic. Wales said it would "carefully consider" the proposed changes.
WORLD
BBC

West Midlands Ambulance Service to close hubs in four towns

All four community ambulance stations in Shropshire will close, West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMAS) has announced. It said the bases in Oswestry, Craven Arms, Bridgnorth and Market Drayton would shut on 4 October. After that all ambulances in the county will be based in either Shrewsbury and Telford. WMAS said...
HEALTH
BBC

Rugby player's six-hour wait for ambulance on pitch

A rugby player had a six-hour wait for an ambulance to take him to hospital after suffering a serious injury in a game. Eifion Pughe, 31, fractured his pelvis in two places during Machynlleth RFC's away match in Llanidloes on Saturday when he fell awkwardly making a tackle. After several...
RUGBY
The Independent

Unvaccinated French health care workers face suspension

Health care workers in France face suspension from their jobs starting Wednesday if they haven't been vaccinated against COVID-19. With about 300,000 workers still not vaccinated, some hospitals fear staff shortages will add to their strain.Vaccines are now compulsory for medical care, home care and emergency workers in France, and Wednesday is the deadline for such staff to have had at least one shot. Failing that, they face having pay suspended or not being able to work. But a top court has forbidden staff to be fired outright.The mandate was approved by France's parliament over the summer, after the...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy