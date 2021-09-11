CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon's Thibodeaux out vs. Ohio State with ankle sprain

By Alex Chippin
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux isn't playing in Saturday's marquee game versus Ohio State after suffering an ankle sprain in the Ducks' season opener. Thibodeaux stood on the sideline in street clothes while his teammates warmed up on the field pregame, according to The Athletic's Bruce Feldman. The Ducks were hopeful he'd play against the Buckeyes, as head coach Mario Cristobal had said the injury didn't seem to be particularly serious.

Related
Eleven Warriors

Oregon Coaches Discuss Upcoming Matchup with Ohio State, Kayvon Thibodeaux’s Health and Return of Suspended Defensive Backs

Oregon's preparation for this week's highly anticipated non-conference clash at Ohio Stadium is underway. Two days after squeaking by Fresno State with a 31-24 win in the season opener in Eugene, Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal, offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead and defensive coordinator Tim DeRuyter met with reporters on Monday afternoon to review the first game, provide status updates on several key defenders and look ahead to this weekend's trip to Columbus to play Ohio State.
OHIO STATE
The Oregonian

Oregon Ducks edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux (ankle sprain) ‘getting better and better,’ status vs. Stony Brook undetermined

EUGENE — Oregon edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux remains on the mend with a left ankle sprain and his status for this week’s game against FCS Stony Brook is undetermined. Thibodeaux, who missed last week’s win at Ohio State, was on the sideline in street clothes but didn’t wear the walking boot he had on after suffering the sprain during the season opener against Fresno State.
EUGENE, OR
chatsports.com

Star Oregon DE and top NFL draft prospect Kayvon Thibodeaux leaves win over Fresno State with ankle injury

One of the best defensive players in the country suffered an ankle injury on Saturday. Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux suffered a left ankle injury during the first half of the Ducks' game vs. Fresno State. Thibodeaux was able to walk off the field under his own power after he was tended to by Oregon's training staff but never returned to the game.
NFL
