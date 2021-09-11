Oregon's Thibodeaux out vs. Ohio State with ankle sprain
Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux isn't playing in Saturday's marquee game versus Ohio State after suffering an ankle sprain in the Ducks' season opener. Thibodeaux stood on the sideline in street clothes while his teammates warmed up on the field pregame, according to The Athletic's Bruce Feldman. The Ducks were hopeful he'd play against the Buckeyes, as head coach Mario Cristobal had said the injury didn't seem to be particularly serious.www.thescore.com
