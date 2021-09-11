The Steelers Fan Rooting Guide: Who Steelers fans may want to root for in other games in Week 1

The Steelers are scheduled to play the Buffalo Bills to open their 89th season of play. Even though the season is just getting started, there are other games in and out of the division that Steelers Nation will pay attention to. Most of the time, Steelers fans know who to root for. But here’s a guide to significant matchups, and whose losses Pittsburgh would benefit more from this weekend. Once again, the black-and-gold need to win for this wish list to be viable. But any edge on the competition in the AFC is welcome.