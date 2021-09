“Holiness to the Lord” & “The House of the Lord” are the words inscribed on every temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. When one thinks of a “temple,” what does one think of? Solomon’s Temple, maybe? Possibly, one thinks of the abundance of “Mormon” temples scattered throughout Idaho and Utah. Those who travel through Pocatello, and who live in the Portneuf valley, cannot miss the giant white building that has a golden statue on top of its spire sitting on Pocatello’s east bench. Those unfamiliar with the two-year construction of that building, or with the beliefs The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, may not recognize that it is a house of the Lord.

POCATELLO, ID ・ 4 DAYS AGO