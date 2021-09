LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Crews continue to battle the Virginia Dale Fire burning in Larimer County. The fire began on Monday west of Highway 287 near Virginia Dale. (credit: CBS) Crews have been able to stop it from spreading too much. The blaze burned 24 acres and had no growth overnight. (credit: CBS) The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office said the fire is about 75% contained. What caused the fire is being investigated.

LARIMER COUNTY, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO