High Temperatures Forecast Through Weekend in San Diego County

Blue skies were seen across much of San Diego County Saturday morning as high pressure across the southwestern United States expands into Southern California through the weekend, the National Weather Service said.

There may be some cumulus buildup over the southern mountains Saturday afternoon but the chance of any rainfall from the clouds was very low, the NWS said. Otherwise, high temperatures were expected this weekend and dry conditions will continue next week with elevated fire weather conditions.

A heat advisory was in effect until 9 p.m. Sunday for San Diego County valleys.

High temperatures along the coast Saturday were predicted to be 78-83 degrees, with inland highs of 86-91 and overnight lows of 63-68. Highs in the western valleys will be 90-95 and 94-99 near the foothills with lows of 64-72. Mountain highs were expected to be 89-95 with overnight lows of 64-71. Highs in the deserts will be around 107 with overnight lows of 81-87.

Enhanced fire weather conditions were expected to develop beginning Monday and to last through at least the middle part of next week as drier air moves in from the north while west winds become gusty through and below the mountain passes.

Minimum relative humidity over the far inland valleys, mountains, and deserts were expected to fall into the 10-15% range, driest Monday and Tuesday followed by slight moderation over the valleys and coastal mountain slopes beginning Wednesday.

At the beaches, a series of swells of 2-4 feet with periods of 16-20 seconds were predicted to move through the coastal waters early next week. For Monday through Wednesday, surf of 6-8 feet is possible at south-facing beaches of San Diego County north of Carlsbad. From Carlsbad south, surf will be mostly 3-6 feet.

Strong rip currents were likely at all beaches Sunday through Wednesday.

–City News Service