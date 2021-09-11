CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan State first-half observations: Spartans erupt for big plays vs. Youngstown State

Detroit News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMatt Charboneau of The Detroit News offers his observations from the first half of Michigan State's game Saturday against Youngstown State. Apparently the precedent has been set — Michigan State will start every game with a 75-yard scoring play. OK, maybe that’s a tad unrealistic, but for the second straight week, the Spartans scored on the opening play from scrimmage. This time it was a pass from Payton Thorne to Jayden Reed, giving Michigan State a 7-0 lead just 10 seconds into the game in what would become a 35-7 halftime advantage.

