CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Eagles sign Jordan Mailata to four-year extension reportedly worth $64 million

By Jordan Dajani
CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Philadelphia Eagles have found their new left tackle, and did not waste any time throwing the bag at him. On Saturday, the Eagles announced they had signed Jordan Mailata to a four-year extension. ESPN's Adam Schefter reports it's a $64 million extension that could be worth up to $80 million. It also reportedly includes $40.85 million guaranteed.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Tony Romo Thinks 1 NFL Team Could ‘Shock’ People

The Philadelphia Eagles had a rough go of things in 2020, logging a 4-11-1 record and failing to make the playoffs in a historically-bad NFC East division. Despite these recent struggles, former QB turned NFL analyst Tony Romo believes the Eagles have what it takes to “shock” the league in 2021.
NFL
The Spun

Philadelphia Eagles Releasing Veteran Running Back Today

The Philadelphia Eagles’ backfield is no longer crowded. Before the deadline passed for final rosters, the Eagles’ front office parted ways with veteran tailback Jordan Howard. Howard began his NFL career with such promise, rushing for over 1,300 yards as a rookie. He performed very well for the Chicago Bears...
NFL
NBC Sports

Eagles trade veteran offensive lineman for 2022 pick swap

The Eagles traded veteran offensive lineman Matt Pryor to the Colts on Tuesday morning for a 2022 late-round pick swap. It seemed very likely that Pryor would not make the Eagles’ roster so they get something for him instead of just cutting him. Here are the terms of the deal:
NFL
On3.com

Green Bay Packers trying out son of Brett Farve's backup

The Green Bay Packers are trying out tight end Josh Pederson, ESPN’s Field Yates reported on Sunday, the son of former Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson. Pederson’s father, Doug, served as the Eagles’ head coach until 2020, after stints as a coordinator or assistant with the Kansas City Chiefs and again with the Eagles. He won Super Bowl LII as the Eagles’ head coach, the franchise’s first Super Bowl victory. Before Pederson went into coaching, in his 13-year-long NFL career, he served as a backup quarterback on a number of NFL teams, including the Green Bay Packers. He had two stints with Green Bay: one from 1995-1998, and one from 2001-2004. While with the Packers, Pederson was a part of the team that won Super Bowl XXXI — and he spent many years as the backup quarterback to Packers legend Brett Farve.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Schefter
thespun.com

Eagles TE Reportedly Suffered Season-Ending Injury Last Night

We’re at the midway point of the NFL preseason and the injuries appear to be mounting. Last night the Philadelphia Eagles lost their exhibition game against the New England Patriots, and lost a tight end in the process. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Eagles tight end Jason Croom is...
NFL
NBC Sports

49ers sign Eagles training camp castoff running back

An Eagles training camp running back is returning to Philly this weekend. But not as an Eagle. The 49ers on Tuesday signed Eagles castoff Kerryon Johnson to replace another one-time Eagles training camp running back, Raheem Mostert. The 49ers placed Mostert on Injured Reserve Tuesday with a season-ending knee injury suffered on opening day against the Lions in Detroit. The Eagles claimed Johnson on waivers from the Lions on May 7, and he spent training camp here before getting released with an injury settlement on Aug. 17. Johnson also had a knee injury. Johnson played in the Eagles’ preseason opener against the Steelers on Aug. 12 and had two carries for 12 yards. In three seasons with the Lions, Johnson rushed for 1,225 yards and a 4.3 average and caught 61 passes for 527 yards. Mostert spent 2015 training camp with the Eagles, piling up 157 rushing yards on 39 carries and 194 more yards on 14 receptions. After stints with the Dolphins, Ravens, Browns, Jets and Bears, he finally found a home with the 49ers. He’s been hurt much of his career but among running backs with at least 250 career carries, his 5.67 rushing average is 3rd-highest in NFL history, behind Skeets Quinlan, who played for the Rams in the 1950s (5.87), and Hall of Fame Marion Motley (5.70), who played for the Browns in the 1940s and 1950s. Mostert ran for 220 yards in the 2019 NFC Championship Game against the Packers.
NFL
The Spun

Eagles Release Veteran Player Following Week 1 Victory

The Philadelphia Eagles surprised many with their dominating performance over the Atlanta Falcons, winning 32-6. Unfortunately, one Eagles veteran won’t get much time to celebrate it. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Eagles are releasing veteran defensive tackle T.Y. McGill this week. McGill did not feature in yesterday’s game...
NFL
AllLions

One Player Lions Will Regret Not Claiming Off Waivers

The Detroit Lions will arguably go into the 2021 NFL season with the weakest receivers group in the entire league. And that's even after Detroit general manager Brad Holmes swung a trade for Denver Broncos wideout Trinity Benson. So, all eyes were on what Holmes & Co. would do on...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Eagles#American Football#The Philadelphia Eagles#Espn#Australian#Nfl Draft
inquirer.com

How Jordan Mailata won the Eagles’ starting left tackle job

It was tabbed as the biggest position battle at Eagles training camp: Andre Dillard vs. Jordan Mailata, with the winner earning the responsibilities of starting left tackle. By the end of camp, Mailata was declared victor by first-year coach Nick Sirianni. The rugby-turned-football player and Australia native was made aware of the news earlier in the week when Sirianni named him the starter.
NFL
phillyvoice.com

Eagles mailbag: What is Jordan Mailata's ceiling?

In our Eagles chat on Thursday, there were a lot of questions that we could not get to in time or other questions we did answer but could use more color. And so, let's do a mailbag post to answer some of the overflow, as well as some commonly asked questions on Twitter and via email.
NFL
chatsports.com

Eagles News: Jordan Mailata among biggest NFL breakout candidates

Tackle: Jordan Mailata, Philadelphia Eagles A former rugby player in Australia, Mailata only started playing football shortly before being drafted by the Eagles in 2018. Since then, he’s improved by leaps and bounds every single year. Forced into a starting role last year, he earned an admirable 70.3 overall grade on 733 snaps. And this preseason, he took another massive leap. Former first-rounder Andre Dillard was finally healthy and playing some good football in his own right [BLG Note: Not really!], but it still wasn’t close enough to unseat Mailata.
NFL
FanSided

Philadelphia Eagles extending Jordan Mailata is a no-brainer

The Philadelphia Eagles finalizing left tackle Jordan Mailata’s contract should take all of two seconds. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Saturday that Mailata is signing a four-year deal that could be worth up to $80 million in total value. The contract means Mailata is tied with Tennessee Titans’ Taylor Lewan for the seventh-highest paid left tackle in the league.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

Jordan Mailata cashes in: Eagles, Australian left tackle agree on monster 4-year contract extension | What move means for Andre Dillard, offensive line

Jordan Mailata not only won the Eagles’ starting left tackle job this summer, but he also earned himself a massive contract extension in the process. Mailata, 24, and the Eagles agreed to a four-year, $64 million contract extension on Saturday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The deal has an upside of $80 million with incentives and includes $40.85 million in guaranteed money, per Schefter.
NFL
NBC Philadelphia

Where Does Jordan Mailata Rank Among Highest-Paid Eagles?

After the Mailata deal, who are the highest-paid Eagles? originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Who are the highest-paid Eagles? And where does Jordan Mailata’s new contract put him on that list?. It’s a complicated question with no simple answer. There are several ways to measure contracts in the NFL:...
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

Eagles Place OL Le’Raven Clark On Injured List, Sign C Harry Crider

The Philadelphia Eagles announced Tuesday that they’ve placed T Le’Raven Clark on the practice squad injured list and signed C Harry Crider to the unit. T Le’Raven Clark (Injured) WR John Hightower. RB Jordan Howard. RB Jason Huntley. DB Michael Jacquet. DB Craig James. DE Matt Leo (International) G Iosua...
NFL
phillyvoice.com

Eagles vs. 49ers: Five matchups to watch

After their Week 1 win over a bad Atlanta Falcons team, the Philadelphia Eagles will play their home opener Week 2 at Lincoln Financial Field against the San Francisco 49ers, a rare team that they beat in 2020. Here are our five matchups to watch. 1) Jalen Hurts vs. the...
NFL
chatsports.com

Eagles create cap space by restructuring Fletcher Cox’s contract

Howie Roseman never stops making deals even if it’s with players who are already in Philly. The Eagles restructured Fletcher Cox’s contract over the weekend, per ESPN’s Field Yates:. On Saturday, the Eagles converted $13.925M of DT Fletcher Cox's base salary into a signing bonus, creating about $11.14M in cap...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy