Steve From Blue's Clues Continues to Make the Internet Cry After Appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

By Nicole Drum
ComicBook
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier this week https://comicbook.com/tv-shows/news/blues-clues-steve-burns-returns-25th-anniversary-video-message of the hit Nickelodeon show. In the video, Burns addressed his 2002 departure from the series as well as uplifted viewers, applauding their accomplishments and changes since they last "met", and told them he never forgot them and he was "super glad" they were still friends. It was a moving, emotional video that has gone viral with over 35 million views on Twitter at the time of this article's writing, but Burns wasn't done making the internet tear up just yet. He later appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and he brought more tears and hugs.

comicbook.com

