Kelly: Post-9/11 policing changes 'constitutionally appropriate'

By Michael Scotto
spectrumlocalnews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Police Commissioner Ray Kelly says the Sept. 11 attacks led to a total change at the NYPD and forced the agency to focus on counterterrorism operations. But Kelly, who served as police commissioner from 2002 through 2013 under former Mayor Michael Bloomberg, is pushing back against criticism that the department went too far with its surveillance tactics.

spectrumlocalnews.com

How 9/11 changed the police and fire departments

Since the 9/11 attacks two decades ago, responding to terrorism and preventing attacks have become an important part of the FDNY’S training and duties. “We do have an actual bureau, counterterrorism and disaster preparedness,” said FDNY assistant chief Brendan McSweeney. “They have high-level clearance. So they are informed daily, briefings to know what, if any threats there are.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gothamist.com

'See Something, Say Something': A Post-9/11 Experiment in Citizen Policing Endures

In this 20th anniversary series, WNYC/Gothamist is exploring how the September 11th attacks fundamentally changed the NYPD, its approach to policing and the city's relationship with the nation's largest municipal police department. For links to all of the stories we've published and for more about how WNYC, Gothamist and New York Public Radio is recognizing this anniversary, scroll to the bottom of this story.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Brookings Institution

Data-driven policing’s threat to our constitutional rights

Across the country, the tools that power modern police surveillance contribute to cycles of violence and harassment. Predictive policing systems digitally redline certain neighborhoods as “hotspots” for crime, with some systems generating lists of people they think are likely to become perpetrators. These designations subject impacted communities to increased police presence and surveillance that follows people from their homes to schools to work. The typical targets are Black and brown youth, who may also be secretly added to gang databases or asked by school officials to sign “contracts” that prohibit them from engaging in behavior that “could be interpreted as gang-affiliated.” For communities whose lived experience includes being treated as inherently suspicious by police and teachers, increased surveillance can feel like a tool for social control rather than a means of public safety.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Reuters

EL Salvador drafts proposal for controversial constitutional changes

SAN SALVADOR, Sept 16 (Reuters) - El Salvador's vice president has delivered the final proposal for constitutional changes to President Nayib Bukele, including the extension of presidential terms and a new electoral tribunal body, the government said on Thursday. The president's legal adviser, Javier Argueta, said in an interview with...
POLITICS
expressnews.com

Blow: 9/11 changed us

After the attacks on the World Trade Center, Americans — and particularly New Yorkers — were told that we needed to go about our lives as we normally would to demonstrate to the terrorists that they hadn’t won. Shop, officials told us. Go out to eat. Travel. As our mayor...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Free Press

OUR VIEW | An important change in policing

Thumbs up to Ramsey County Attorney John Choi for discontinuing the practice of stopping vehicles for minor violations, following the lead of Minneapolis. Choi announced last week that his office will no longer prosecute such cases based on minor traffic stops and will instead work with police to mail warnings to violators.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
