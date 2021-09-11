CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Allegheny County, PA

Allegheny County Dems charging $8k “gate fee” at nominating session for open court seat

By Ryan Deto
pghcitypaper.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Sun., Sept. 12, the Allegheny County Democratic Committee will hold a nominating session in order to place a candidate on the November ballot for a recently vacated seat on the Allegheny Court of Common Pleas. In late August, Judge Guido DeAngelis notified officials that he was not seeking retention for another 10-year term. This means that political parties have an opportunity to place candidates on the general election ballot, something the Republicans did on Sept. 10.

www.pghcitypaper.com

Comments / 2

Peter Schupp
6d ago

has anyone in America 🇺🇸 noticed that there is no Republicans backlash going on in the media. thats is China 🇨🇳 running the news and America 🇺🇸. our president is bought and paid for. has he done anything 🤔 good for the middle class???

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Pentagon admits 'tragic mistake' in strike that killed 10 civilians

The Pentagon on Friday confirmed it mistook a civilian vehicle for an ISIS-K threat when it launched a drone strike on Aug. 29 in Kabul that killed 10 civilians. “I am now convinced that as many as 10 civilians, including up to seven children, were tragically killed in that strike,” U.S. Central Command head Gen. Frank McKenzie told reporters at the Pentagon. “Moreover, we analyzed that it is unlikely that the vehicle and those who died were associated with ISIS-K or were a direct threat to U.S. forces.”
MILITARY
Reuters

France recalls envoys in U.S, Australia over submarine deal - statement

PARIS, Sept 17 (Reuters) - France said on Friday it had decided to recall its ambassadors in the United States and Australia for consultations after Australia struck a deal with the United States and Britain which ended a $40 billion French-designed submarine deal. Foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said in...
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Allegheny County, PA
Government
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
Allegheny County, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dems#Legislature#Open Court#Sun#Republicans#Democratic#Acdc#Pittsburgh City Paper#Gate Fee#Wesa
The Associated Press

House to try suspending cap on borrowing authority next week

House Democrats said Friday they planned to take action next week to suspend the cap on the government’s borrowing authority, and the White House ratcheted up pressure on Republicans by warning state and local governments that severe cuts lie ahead if the measure fails in the Senate. Disaster relief, Medicaid,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy