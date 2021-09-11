Allegheny County Dems charging $8k “gate fee” at nominating session for open court seat
On Sun., Sept. 12, the Allegheny County Democratic Committee will hold a nominating session in order to place a candidate on the November ballot for a recently vacated seat on the Allegheny Court of Common Pleas. In late August, Judge Guido DeAngelis notified officials that he was not seeking retention for another 10-year term. This means that political parties have an opportunity to place candidates on the general election ballot, something the Republicans did on Sept. 10.www.pghcitypaper.com
