CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baraboo, WI

Baraboo loses Luna Larson, but 'best defensive performance' shuts down Stoughton

By BROCK FRITZ Capital Newspapers
madison
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTOUGHTON — Not that he had much doubt in the current group of players in Baraboo football jerseys, but Steve Turkington learned a lot about his team Friday night. When do-it-all senior Luna Larson went down with an apparent knee injury late in the first quarter, the Thunderbirds could have been shell-shocked without their all-state player and Division I recruit. Instead, the T-Birds rallied, scored 10 defensive points and remained unbeaten with a 17-0 Badger Small Conference win at Stoughton.

madison.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Stoughton, WI
Education
Baraboo, WI
Education
Local
Wisconsin Education
City
Stoughton, WI
Stoughton, WI
Sports
Local
Wisconsin Football
Stoughton, WI
Football
City
Baraboo, WI
Baraboo, WI
Football
Baraboo, WI
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Becker
The Hill

Attorney charged in Durham investigation pleads not guilty

Michael Sussman, the attorney charged this week by special counsel John Durham , pleaded not guilty to a charge of making false statements to the FBI in an initial court appearance on Friday. A federal magistrate judge allowed Sussman, a former partner at the prestigious law firm Perkins Coie, to...
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy