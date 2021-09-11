Baraboo loses Luna Larson, but 'best defensive performance' shuts down Stoughton

STOUGHTON — Not that he had much doubt in the current group of players in Baraboo football jerseys, but Steve Turkington learned a lot about his team Friday night. When do-it-all senior Luna Larson went down with an apparent knee injury late in the first quarter, the Thunderbirds could have been shell-shocked without their all-state player and Division I recruit. Instead, the T-Birds rallied, scored 10 defensive points and remained unbeaten with a 17-0 Badger Small Conference win at Stoughton.