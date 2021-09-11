CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Notre Dame, IN

Pregame: No. 8 Notre Dame (1-0) vs. Toledo (1-0)

By Dylan Sinn
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOUTH BEND – Notre Dame puts some streaks on the line today. The Irish enter their home-opener for the 2021 season winners of 24 consecutive games at Notre Dame Stadium, the longest stretch for the program since 1950. It's been four years and two days since Notre Dame lost at the House that Rockne Built. Then, too, there's Notre Dame's streak of winning games it should win: the Irish have won 33 in a row against unranked opponents, including Week 1's 41-38 overtime triumph over Florida State in Tallahassee (which might not be unranked much longer, if the Seminoles keep playing like that). Those home wins and victories over unranked opponents have made Notre Dame one of the most successful regular-season teams in recent years and the Irish come into this afternoon's contest with a 17-game regular-season win streak to defend.

journalgazette.net

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

FDA advisory group votes in favor of Covid booster for at-risk groups

A Food and Drug Administration advisory panel overwhelmingly voted in favor of Covid-19 booster shots on Friday for people ages 65 and up as well as those at high risk of severe illness. The panel, called the Vaccine and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee, voted unanimously in favor of booster...
The Hill

Pentagon admits 'tragic mistake' in strike that killed 10 civilians

The Pentagon on Friday confirmed it mistook a civilian vehicle for an ISIS-K threat when it launched a drone strike on Aug. 29 in Kabul that killed 10 civilians. “I am now convinced that as many as 10 civilians, including up to seven children, were tragically killed in that strike,” U.S. Central Command head Gen. Frank McKenzie told reporters at the Pentagon. “Moreover, we analyzed that it is unlikely that the vehicle and those who died were associated with ISIS-K or were a direct threat to U.S. forces.”
Reuters

France recalls envoys in U.S, Australia over submarine deal - statement

PARIS, Sept 17 (Reuters) - France said on Friday it had decided to recall its ambassadors in the United States and Australia for consultations after Australia struck a deal with the United States and Britain which ended a $40 billion French-designed submarine deal. Foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said in...
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
South Bend, IN
College Sports
Local
Indiana Football
City
South Bend, IN
City
Notre Dame, IN
Notre Dame, IN
Football
South Bend, IN
Football
Local
Indiana Sports
Notre Dame, IN
Sports
South Bend, IN
Sports
Notre Dame, IN
College Sports
Local
Indiana College Sports
Reuters

As California fire nears, crews protect world's largest tree in special wrap

THREE RIVERS, Calif., Sept 17 (Reuters) - Fire crews have resorted to wrapping the bases of some giant sequoias in fire-resistant coverings in a desperate effort to save the towering specimens, including the General Sherman, the world's largest tree, the National Park Service said on Friday. The blaze, one of...
The Associated Press

Milley: Calls to China were ‘perfectly’ within scope of job

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The top U.S. military officer said Friday that calls he made to his Chinese counterpart in the final stormy months of Donald Trump’s presidency were “perfectly within the duties and responsibilities” of his job. In his first public comments on the conversations, Gen. Mark Milley said...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Notre Dame Stadium#American Football#Irish#House#Mac#Florida State#Fcs Norfolk State

Comments / 0

Community Policy