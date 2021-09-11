Pregame: No. 8 Notre Dame (1-0) vs. Toledo (1-0)

SOUTH BEND – Notre Dame puts some streaks on the line today. The Irish enter their home-opener for the 2021 season winners of 24 consecutive games at Notre Dame Stadium, the longest stretch for the program since 1950. It's been four years and two days since Notre Dame lost at the House that Rockne Built. Then, too, there's Notre Dame's streak of winning games it should win: the Irish have won 33 in a row against unranked opponents, including Week 1's 41-38 overtime triumph over Florida State in Tallahassee (which might not be unranked much longer, if the Seminoles keep playing like that). Those home wins and victories over unranked opponents have made Notre Dame one of the most successful regular-season teams in recent years and the Irish come into this afternoon's contest with a 17-game regular-season win streak to defend.