The post-credits scene of Justice League teased back in 2017 that Jesse Eisenberg's Lex Luthor would be pitting Joe Manganiello's Deathstroke against Batman, likely for the solo movie Ben Affleck was developing at the time, though Eisenberg recently confirmed that, were there plans to include Luthor in that narrative, he was never informed of them. Given how long ago that scene was filmed and how many behind-the-scenes shakeups there have been at Warner Bros. in regards to the DC Extended Universe, it seems like even at the time the sequence was filmed, there was a lot of uncertainty about the direction the franchise would be heading.

MOVIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO