After the Ohio State football team’s loss to Oregon, a game where his defense once again looked awful, Ohio State defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs made a promise,. Coombs says there is nothing wrong with the scheme, but the numbers disagree. In their last four games, they’ve given up an average of 495 yards and 36.5 points per game. Talk is cheap. It is time for major changes in the way this defense operates. Unfortunately, I don’t think that’s going to happen,

OHIO STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO