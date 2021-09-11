CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Bruno Lage heaps praise on Wolves debutant Hwang Hee-chan

By Sonia Twigg
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H8hOQ_0btDWqH400

Wolves manager Bruno Lage was pleased to see debutant Hwang Hee-chan get off the mark as his side claimed their first goal, points and victory of the season in a 2-0 win at Watford

Hornets defender Francisco Sierralta headed the ball into his own net to give Wolves the lead after 74 minutes, before substitute Hwang bundled the ball over the line to double his side’s lead late on.

Lage said: “It was very good for him, but the way he came for us, that was my feeling from the first day.

“I heard every time good things about Wolves, about the way that the people received the staff and the players, the way the staff received the young players, everything was about it being a good environment.

“It happened to me when I arrived three months ago and it happened with him. He was welcomed because he is a good player and he is a top player and it is important for us to have this kind of player.

“For me as a manager that’s what I say every time, we need these top players to manage the game the way we want to play.”

Lage admitted the South Korea international was thrown in at the deep end, adding: “We didn’t have too much time to train with him.

“He arrived after a 16-hour flight on Thursday so we didn’t have a lot of time, but I know of him since Benfica because I followed his career from the time he went to Austria and then to Germany.

“On Thursday he just trained for 30 minutes because of the flight. Yesterday we prepared the game and he saw videos of the good things we did in attack, the good things that we did in our defending, the way we press.

“It’s good for him to start with a goal. He needs to continue giving what he did today.”

Watford had won their opening game against Aston Villa but have since suffered back-to-back defeats and boss Xisco Munoz admitted they need to improve in a number of aspects, including conceding soft goals.

“This is a problem,” he said.

“What we need to improve is at both sides. Not only in defence, but in offence. If we want to win points, it’s important to improve in both areas.”

When asked if the defeat to Wolves was a wake-up call, he said: “We know about this, I don’t think it’s a surprise.

“We need to know about the situation and it’s important that we have this ability, everyone has the ability and tries to improve ourselves, the team and squad.

“This is our amazing goal this season. We know we spoke about this before and I know it’s difficult to take points at this level.”

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Wolves up and running for the season as Hwang Hee-chan seals victory

Hwang Hee-chan scored on his debut as Wolves claimed their first goal, point and victory of the season with a 2-0 win at Watford. In an unfortunate sequence of events, Hornets defender Francisco Sierralta headed the ball into his own net in the 74th minute to give Wolves the lead, and manager Bruno Lage his maiden Premier League goal in charge of the club.
PREMIER LEAGUE
WTOP

SKorea’s Hwang scores as Wolves finally earn first EPL win

LONDON (AP) — South Korea forward Hwang Hee-chan scored on his English Premier League debut to seal Wolverhampton’s first win of the season, 2-0 at Watford on Saturday. Hwang’s shot from close range in the 83rd minute followed an own goal by Watford defender Francisco Sierralta nine minutes earlier at Vicarage Road.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruno Lage
chatsports.com

Watford 0-2 Wolves: Hwang Hee-chan strikes on his debut after Francisco Sierralta's own-goal handed visitors their FIRST goal of the season as Bruno Lage finally tastes victory

It took them until the fourth game of the season but Wolves finally got their season up and running with Bruno Lage's first Premier League victory at Watford. Hwang Hee-chan came off the bench to score his first goal for his new club after joining from RB Salzburg this summer.
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Striker Hwang Hee-chan pushing for a start as Wolves host Brentford

Hwang Hee-chan is pushing to start Wolves’ clash with Brentford at Molineux. The on-loan RB Leipzig striker scored on his debut after coming off the bench in last week’s 2-0 win at Watford. Jonny (knee) and Pedro Neto (knee) remain long-term absentees for Wolves with Neto not expected back until...
SOCCER
FanSided

Arsene Wenger heaps praise on ‘super talent’ Erling Haaland

Arsene Wenger believes that Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland is well on the way to becoming one of the world’s best goalscorers. Erling Haaland has been scoring goals for fun since making the move to Borussia Dortmund from RB Salzburg in January 2020. The Norwegian international has found the back of the net 63 times in just 64 appearances across all competitions for the Black and Yellows. He was also voted as the 2020/21 UEFA Champions League Forward of the Season last week. And his performances have caught the eye of legendary Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wolves#Heaps#Watford Hornets
CityXtra

Man City Star Ederson Heaps Praise on 'Legend' Joe Hart

The 28-year-old, who recently extended his stay at the Etihad Stadium till at least 2027, has kept two clean sheets in three league outings so far this season. The Brazil international picked up the Premier League Golden Glove award for the the second successive campaign at the end of the 2020/21 campaign, after registering 19 shutouts in the league last term.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Germany
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Shropshire Star

Wolves boss Bruno Lage: No pressure on Ruben Neves to score

Bruno Lage insists he will not put pressure on Ruben Neves to score spectacular goals in a Wolves shirt. The fan-favourite has netted some wonderful long-range goals for the club, including several free-kicks. But his last strike from outside the box was in February 2020 when his volley helped Wolves...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Wolves boss Lage says Raul will face Watford

Wolves boss Bruno Lage says Raul Jimenez will face Watford. Lage has suggested the club had come to an agreement with the Mexico football federation over the availability of Raul. He said, "I think it's a good decision for everyone, especially for Mexico so we think that we can use...
PREMIER LEAGUE
kdal610.com

Soccer-Wolves boss Lage thanks Mexico for Jimenez compromise

(Reuters) – Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Bruno Lage thanked the Mexican Football Federation on Friday for arriving at a compromise that allowed striker Raul Jimenez to be available for Saturday’s Premier League match against Watford. Wolves said the Mexican FA enquired about Jimenez being banned from playing under FIFA regulations after...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Wolves boss Lage happy with Mexico decision fo Raul

Wolves boss Bruno Lage is happy Raul Jimenez is available for their clash with Watford. The Mexican federation chose not to push for Raul's ban after he missed their internationals. “It's a good decision by everyone, especially by Mexico," said Lage. "I didn't talk to them personally, but I know...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Paul Pogba heaps praise on 'extraordinary' Aurelien Tchouameni and hopes to 'always' play alongside the 21-year-old Manchester United target for France

Paul Pogba has given his seal of approval to Manchester United target Aurelien Tchouameni, hailing his 'extraordinary' talent. Tchouameni has caught the eye of several top-flight clubs after starring for Ligue 1 side Monaco after joining them from Bordeaux for £16million in January 2020. He was closely linked with a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

245K+
Followers
111K+
Post
128M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy