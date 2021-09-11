CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

Elton the poodle is a big dog bed fan

By Maryanne Dell
OCRegister
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElton’s story: Elton is a well-seasoned boy, easygoing and loving, who will quietly sleep the day away. He goes from one bed to another, soaking up the sunshine if he can find it. The next best thing to sleeping is eating yummy food and snuggling in your arms. Elton is blind, but like most blind dogs, once he learns his way around, he will get along in your home like a champ. Elton has some special needs, but the reward he offers is unconditional love only a senior knows how to give. We don’t know the story of his past, but if you have a soft spot for seniors and can provide a patient, loving home, his future is looking bright.

www.ocregister.com

Comments / 5

Related
KISS 106

Overlooked Shelter Dog Wonders Why No One Wants To Take Her Home

Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society. Hi, my name is Madelynn and I'm 6 years old. They say I'm a Shar-lei/Retriever mix. For some reason, at the VHS, I keep getting overlooked. I'm not sure why because I'm a great dog who has a beautiful brindle coat and a fun spotted tongue. I love to run and play. Oh, and, I lived with cats and I do okay with other dogs, too. I really like car rides and walks too. My adoption fee is $150 and it comes with all the stuff.
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
24/7 Wall St.

20 Dogs That Stay Puppies the Longest

Americans love dogs, there’s no doubt about that. It’s estimated that the dog population in the United States is almost 80 million, and that 44% of households have a dog. We typically get dogs when they’re puppies and form bonds that last a lifetime. It is when they are puppies that our canine friends are […]
PETS
theleadernews.com

How to keep your home from smelling like you have pets

We have two cats and a dog and, between the litter box and the dog bed, our house stinks! We love our pets so much, but we don’t love the odors that they cause. Any tips for keeping our house from smelling like an animal shelter?. Sick of the smells...
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poodle#Dog Rescue
99.9 KEKB

26 Colorado Pets With Laugh-Out-Loud Funny Names on Petfinder

Some people name their pets something normal, like Chip (okay, I'm biased, this is my dog's name). Other people name their pets something weird, like Taco Bell the Beast. Names like the latter have inspired a Twitter account called @petfindernames, which compiles some of the most, uh, unconventional names found on Petfinder — a website that helps people find adoptable pets in their area.
PETS
Good News Network

Devious Dog Fakes a Coma to Avoid Toilet Duty in the Rain –And it’s So Cute (WATCH)

Even a T-bone steak could not have persuaded this determined dog to move a muscle. The family pet named River was adopted from a shelter, so her breed is a mystery. It is believed, however, that she is part Australian Shepherd—and may be part border collie—so it’s not surprising that she is craftier than the average pup.
PETS
Marietta Daily Journal

Kitten Refuses to Share Her New Puppy Sister with Anyone | The Dodo Odd Couples

Kitten who's a tiny terror gets a puppy sister — and teaches her how to torment their mom 😻. Special thanks to Nicole for sharing her footage with us! Keep up with Penelope and Juniper on Instagram: http://thedo.do/penelopelovesjuniper and TikTok: http://thedo.do/penelopeLovesjuniper. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas...
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
Parade

25 Mixed-Breed Dogs That Will Have You Ready To Adopt Your Next Fur Baby

With over 300 different types of mixed-breed dogs, there’s sure to be a choice for every fluffy companion lover. You can find them at any shelter or rescue, as these pups defy description and come in a multitude of different sizes, colors, and patterns. They’re not all mangy-looking mixed-breed dogs either, trust us—when one adorable breed mates with another adorable breed, you end up with one pretty darn cute mixed-breed dog. It’s science!
PETS
mymodernmet.com

Shelter Cat Called “Ugly” Finally Finds a Home Where She Gets the Love She Deserves

Those who have ever adopted a pet know that when you meet “the one,” you just know. This was the case for Germany-based Francisca Franken when she came across a rather unusual-looking cat named Bean on an animal shelter website. Describing her new feline friend as “an exotic mix between the Grinch and Maurice from penguins of Madagascar,” Franken was besotted with Bean’s grumpy face from the get-go. “I saw her photo and fell in love the second I saw her,” she reveals. “Well, at first I laughed because the pictures were so funny and I'd never seen a cat like this before.”
PETS
southgatv.com

Pet of the Day – Baby

DOUGLAS, GA – Looking for a calm, cuddly companion? Here she is! This is Baby, a 9 year old Shih Tzu mix. Baby was surrendered to animal control; her human fell on hard times and could no longer care for her. Though Baby is an older dog, she is still...
PETS
Upworthy

Family posts a very chill note to neighbors explaining why their dog is on the roof

If you were taking a stroll through a quiet neighborhood and happened to catch a glance of this majestic sight, you might bat an eye. You might do a double take. If you were (somewhat understandably) concerned about this surprising roof-dog's welfare, you might even approach the homeowners to tell them, "Uh, I'm not sure if you know...but there's a...dog...on your ROOF."
PETS
koamnewsnow.com

Meet the least obedient dog breeds

When it comes to obedience, a variety of factors can affect a dog's disposition. Training quality and duration, environmental factors, and the individual puppy personalities are all major contributors—but how much can a dog's breed and genetic makeup come into play?. In 1994, neuropsychological researcher Stanley Coren sought to compile...
PETS
WHEC TV-10

Doberman who just had litter of puppies 'adopts' kitten

GENESEO, N.Y. (WHEC) — A Geneseo woman is melting hearts on Facebook. Brittany Callan's Doberman, Ruby, who just had a litter has "adopted" a kitten as her own. Callan says she thinks the kitten, who she's named "Ramblin' Rose", was about two or three days old when she found her and brought her home.
GENESEO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy