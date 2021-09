MIAMI (CBSMiami) — It has been a while. The last time the Dolphins beat the Buffalo Bills In South Florida was 2018. There are 3 starters left from that Miami team, Xavian Howard, Devante Parker and Jesse Davis. And the last time these 2 teams played, Buffalo scored 56 points and won by 30. That was last season, when the Bills dominated both games, but this Dolphins team looks to reverse that trend and has a legitimate chance to do so. After a solid road performance in New England, in which the Dolphins won the turnover battle, the red zone battle and committed...

NFL ・ 8 HOURS AGO