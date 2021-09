Amid Kansas football’s harrowing downfall the last ten years, they’ve still managed to pick up some big wins along the way. The Jayhawks beat Boston College on the Eagles home turf as three-touchdown underdogs. They beat Texas for the first time in 78 years, which would only be their 2nd win that year. They had a stunning late-game field goal win at home against a Texas Tech team they’ve only beaten two times. They beat TCU on a botched fumble that would be their first win against the Frogs since they joined the Big 12. And, they had a big win at home against an unsuspecting 15th ranked Georgia Tech team, which was more of a testament to how overrated the Yellow Jackets were as they’d finish that year 6-7.

KANSAS STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO