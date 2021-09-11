CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston airport official recalls being ‘scapegoated’ after 9/11

By Julie Manganis
Washington Times-Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLYNNFIELD, Mass. — Virginia Buckingham, like a lot of people, remembers the impossibly beautiful blue sky that morning. Then in her mid-30s, the CEO of the Massachusetts Port Authority was headed down Route 1A toward Logan Airport to catch a flight to Washington, D.C. Her busy day included a meeting with the head of the Federal Aviation Administration, then a trip back for a meeting about a plan to change the lettering for the Boston airport’s terminals.

