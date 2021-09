Nearly three in 10 (28%) home sales went to first-time buyers in August – the highest proportion in over a year – according to estate agents.It marks the highest percentage since June 2020, when 29% sales went to people getting on the property ladder, according to estate agents’ body Propertymark.It was the strongest August for sales to first-time buyers since 2016, when the percentage was also 28%.There have been signs of the housing market becoming less frenzied after a stamp duty holiday in England and Northern Ireland was tapered from July.Many mortgage lenders have also reintroduced low-deposit mortgages in recent...

