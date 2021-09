Professional athletes getting vaccinated has been a sticky subject for American sports leagues that are, like all workplaces, trying to ensure that their employees have a safe work environment where they don’t contract a virus that could kill them. The easiest road to non-death—individually and collectively—is through vaccination, so it makes sense that the major sports leagues, like many employers, have strongly encouraged vaccination, though have yet to require it, at least for players. That’s why it’s encouraging to see the Tampa Bay Buccaneers become the second NFL team—joining the Atlanta Falcons—to announce a 100 percent vaccination rate among its players. “We’re 100% vaccinated—our entire organization—all the players, all the coaches, everybody,” Tampa Bay coach Bruce Arians announced Thursday.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO