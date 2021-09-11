CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norton Shores, MI

Missing Norton Shores woman who walked away is found

By FOX 17 News
 6 days ago
UPDATE: At 2:47 p.m. Saturday, the Norton Shores Police Department announced that Tracy Cottrell had been located.

The Norton Shores Police Department is looking for a missing woman who has not taken her medication.

Tracy Cottrell, 55, was last seen at 4:30 p.m. Friday walking westbound on Airline Road after walking away from the area of Airline and Shettler Road. It is believed she may be in the area of the Muskegon County Building or somewhere in Muskegon Heights.

She suffers from underlying medical issues and has missed two doses of her required medication.

Cottrell is described as being black, 6 feet tall, weighing 231 pounds with black and gray hair worn in a tight braid and wearing black frame eyeglasses, black sweatpants, a gray T-shirt, a black jacket and leopard print shoes.

Anybody with any information about her should call 9-1-1 or contact the Norton Shores Police Department.

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

