Hogarth wins second straight Pasadena Senior Championship

A trip to Brookside Golf Club situated in the shadows of the venerable Rose Bowl might have been exactly what Tim Hogarth needed. It was just two weeks ago Hogarth took medalist honors at the U.S. Senior Amateur held at the Country Club of Detroit with a record-tying total of 134 (69-65) and then, just like that, he was gone, ousted by No. 64 seed Kory Frost in a 21-hole thriller in the first round of match play.