CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pasadena, CA

Hogarth wins second straight Pasadena Senior Championship

By Jim Young
amateurgolf.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA trip to Brookside Golf Club situated in the shadows of the venerable Rose Bowl might have been exactly what Tim Hogarth needed. It was just two weeks ago Hogarth took medalist honors at the U.S. Senior Amateur held at the Country Club of Detroit with a record-tying total of 134 (69-65) and then, just like that, he was gone, ousted by No. 64 seed Kory Frost in a 21-hole thriller in the first round of match play.

www.amateurgolf.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Afghan survivors of US drone strike: Sorry ‘is not enough’

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Sorry is not enough for the Afghan survivors of an errant U.S. drone strike that killed 10 members of their family, including seven children. Emal Ahmadi, whose 3-year-old daughter Malika was killed on Aug. 29, when the U.S. hellfire missile struck his elder brother’s car, told The Associated Press on Saturday that the family demands Washington investigate who fired the drone and punish the military personnel responsible for the strike.
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pasadena, CA
City
Northridge, CA
Pasadena, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Tournament#Golf Course#Brookside Golf Club#The E O Navy
The Associated Press

US nears plan for widescale expulsions of Haitian migrants

DEL RIO, Texas (AP) — The Biden administration worked Saturday on plans to send many of the thousands of Haitian immigrants who have gathered in a Texas border city back to their Caribbean homeland, in a swift response to the huge influx of people who suddenly crossed the border from Mexico and congregated under and around a bridge.
DEL RIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy