Jinhua Zhao, who was appointed the David J. Nolan Dean of the Charles H. Dyson School of Applied Economics and Management beginning July 1, has a contagious enthusiasm for Dyson’s future and is thoroughly confident in the school’s upward trajectory. An advocate for cross-disciplinary research that addresses social problems in innovative ways, Zhao believes Dyson is positioned to push the frontiers of business education to address 21st century challenges and to train future business leaders who will lead change and impact society in positive ways.

