Cristiano Ronaldo hailed the 'magical' Old Trafford support that greeted him after he scored twice on his Manchester United return in the club's 4-1 win over Newcastle. The 36-year-old was playing his first match in United colours for more than 12 years when he struck either side of half-time to send the Red Devils top of the Premier League for a few hours at least on Saturday.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 6 DAYS AGO