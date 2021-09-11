Rhodes State College wants to offer BSN degree

LIMA — Rhodes State College is proposing a three-year Bachelor of Science in nursing (BSN) program that could increase the number of nurses in Lima with at least a bachelor’s degree.

The program would be open to first-time students and registered nurses wishing to complete their bachelor’s degree, developed in response to the Institute of Medicine’s call for nursing facilities to increase the number of bachelor’s prepared nurses to 80% by 2020.

“We are only in Ohio at about a 57% rate,” said Dr. Cynthia Spiers, president of Rhodes State College. “In some of our smaller communities, we’re only at about 45%.”

While a bachelor’s degree is not necessary to become a registered nurse, nursing aide or nurse practitioner, it is often needed for higher-ranking positions as a nursing manager or nurse leader.

Hospitals looking to achieve Magnet status, the highest level of accreditation for nursing facilities, are also seeking more nurses who have at least a bachelor’s degree to satisfy accreditation standards.

“It allows you to look broader and look deeper into the care of the community,” said Cory Werts, chief nursing officer for Mercy Health-St. Rita’s Medical Center.

Nursing students finish most of their technical and clinical coursework within the first two years of their training, Spiers said, while BSN students receive additional training in nursing leadership, teamwork and other theoretical concepts not included in associate degree programs.

The college intends to apply for accreditation from the Ohio Department of Higher Education for its BSN program in October, which would put Rhodes on track to start training BSNs as early as 2022.

If approved by the ODHE, Rhodes would need further approval from the Higher Learning Commission, Ohio Board of Nursing and the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing.

Rhodes State had 236 students enrolled in its two-year nursing program and another 243 students in its preparatory program for students trying to gain entry into the nursing program in 2020, Spiers said.

The college has already drafted its curriculum for the BSN and claims that some 87% of its graduates stay in the Lima region after graduation.

The program could be more affordable too, Spiers said, costing anywhere from $22,000 to $24,000 for the entire degree.

“We believe that we have the opportunity to add to this regional workforce,” Spiers said. “A lot of students go back to where they came from and they don’t stay in the area.”