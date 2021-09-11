US marks 20 years since 9/11, in shadow of Afghan war's end

NEW YORK (AP) — Millions of people solemnly marked the 20th anniversary of 9/11 by remembering the dead, invoking the heroes and taking stock of the aftermath.

The observances on Saturday came just weeks after the bloody end of the Afghanistan war that was launched in response to the terror attacks.

The ceremony at ground zero in New York began exactly two decades after the deadliest act of terrorism on U.S. soil started with the first of four hijacked planes crashing into one of the World Trade Center’s twin towers.

Afghanistan is now ruled by the same Taliban militant group that gave safe haven to the 9/11 plotters.

