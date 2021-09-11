CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petersburg, VA

Petersburg man killed in city’s second shooting Saturday

By Jakob Cordes
WRIC TV
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg police are investigating a shooting at the intersection of Grigg and Church Streets that left an 18-year-old dead. Police say the male victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The shooting occurred sometime before 1:25 p.m. Saturday, less than twelve hours after another shooting on Hannon Street. The victim’s identity is being withheld until family can be notified.

