Clarke County, GA

Clarke County School Board Voted Against Demolition of West Broad School Building

wuga.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast night, the Clarke County School Board voted against the demolition contract for the Campbell Lane building of the West Broad School. The school district plans to turn the long-vacant West Broad School campus, which once served Black students during the segregation era, into a new early learning center. Of the three historic buildings on the campus, one is agreed to be in too poor shape to be saved, and one is already slated to be preserved. At the center of the controversy is the Campbell Lane building, which preservationists argue is worth saving.

www.wuga.org

