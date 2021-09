Following the somewhat lacklustre release of the AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT, I think it would be fair to say that enthusiasm for the non-XT 6600 has waned. I mean, like the 6600 XT, we’re sure it will be decent enough, but given its competition and higher than expected price point, is being good enough really good enough these days? However, if you are looking forward to the potential redemption arc of the AMD Radeon RX 6600, however, following a Twitter post by reliable leak source ‘@coreteks’, it is being suggested that this new graphics card is currently being scheduled for an October release.

