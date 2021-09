The Beach House Oceanview Club Level Junior Suite qualifies for:. With mesmerizing views of the turquoise blue sea, each oversized junior suite is a model of Bahamian luxury, awash in muted tones and fine textures. Floor-to-ceiling windows framed by plantation shutters infuse the suite with natural light and magnificent views of the outdoors. Natural stone floors are accented by custom area rugs and handcrafted mahogany furnishings with a few British Colonial flourishes. The bathroom houses a walk-in shower & soaking tub. Located on the second and third floors, just a short walk from the beach, these accommodations open to a furnished, private balcony with views of the sea, lush, tropical gardens and resort grounds. Guests in these accommodations are afforded the services of Club Sandals.

REAL ESTATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO