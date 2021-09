A new season of Terrible Warriors is about to begin. Before we start our game of Symbaroum, allow us to introduce you to the players who will bring our campaign to life. Patreon supporters who are donating more than $5 each month can listen to the first story episode now, and will have early access every week for the duration of this campaign! Find out more by visiting patreon.com/terriblewarriors.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO