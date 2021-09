This marathon actually was too long in its most recent running, and it did have a bad result in the final standings. But, this is not common!. While many first-time marathoners may insist after the marathon that the course was too long, this actually does not really happen. If you are going to run a marathon, it is going to be 26.2 miles (42.195km). But, this marathon this last week actually WAS too long and that messed up the winner.

SPORTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO