The Mud Hens’ offense stormed back late to down the Cubs on Wednesday. Pedro Payano got the start and leaked a few early runs before settling in a bit. The Hens finally got on the board in the sixth on back-to-back doubles from Riley Greene and Isaac Paredes. However, the Cubs came right back to score one more on Payano in the bottom of the inning. Toledo was just getting started though, and roared back with a five-run top of the eighth. The Cubs issued three walks in the inning, and both Aderlin Rodriguez and Juan Centeno came up with two-RBI knocks to take the lead.

MLB ・ 8 DAYS AGO