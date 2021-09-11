Gorillas at Atlanta zoo return positive COVID-19 tests

© Getty images

An Atlanta zoo announced on Friday that some of its gorillas had returned “presumptive positive test results” showing that they had COVID-19.

Zoo officials explained that they became aware that the gorillas were sick after the animals started displaying several symptoms.

“Recently, Gorilla Care Team members observed coughing, nasal discharge, and minor changes in appetite in several members of the gorilla population. Upon the onset of these signs, the Animal Care and Veterinary Teams immediately pursued testing for SARS-CoV-2,” Zoo Atlanta said in a statement.

“Fecal samples and nasal and oral swab samples were sent to the Athens Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory at the University of Georgia, where they tested presumptively positive," it continued.

The zoo added that it is waiting to get confirmatory results back from a lab in Iowa. Though Zoo Atlanta did say how many gorillas had tested positive, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that 13 primates were currently being treated.

“The Veterinary Team, in consultation with veterinarians at other accredited zoological organizations with similar cases, as well as with human doctors experienced with COVID-19 in humans, is treating the gorillas at risk of developing complications from SARS-CoV-2 with monoclonal antibodies,” the zoo said in its statement, explaining that when the gorillas recover, they will also be given the animal-specific Zoetis vaccine.

Zoo Atlanta noted that all 20 gorillas at the zoo, which are split into four groups, will have samples taken and also undergo regular testing.

“The teams are very closely monitoring the affected gorillas and are hopeful they will make a complete recovery. They are receiving the best possible care, and we are prepared to provide additional supportive care should it become necessary,” Sam Rivera, senior director of animal health, said in a statement.

Though the zoo could not definitively say how the animals got the coronavirus, they believed it was contracted from a care team member who tested positive. The zoo noted that the person was fully vaccinated, asymptomatic and had been wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) when she came to work.

The zoo noted that the site of the infections maintained strict COVID-19 protocols, including PPE, increased ventilation, Tyvek suits and N95 masks.