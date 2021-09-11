CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Apprehended After Waving Pipe With Knife At Long Island Fair, Police Say

By Joe Lombardi
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 6 days ago
A man has been apprehended after police say he waved a plastic pipe with a knife attached to it at a Long Island fair.

The incident happened on Friday, Sept. 10 at about 8:30 p.m. in Hicksville.

While supervising intensified patrols around houses of worship, a Nassau County Deputy Inspector observed the man waving the PVC pipe with the attached knife at the Holy Trinity Greek Fair located at the intersection of Field Avenue and New South Road, Nassau County Police said.

The Deputy Inspector gave verbal commands to drop the weapon and Nassau County Police Eighth Precinct officers responded and placed the man into police custody without further incident.

Gabriel Santiago-Cruz, age 61, who police say is homeless, has been charged with second-degree menacing and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

He was scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Hempstead on Saturday, Sept. 11.

The Nassau County Police Department said it is continuing to provide continued vigilance and enhanced patrols during mass gatherings and at Houses of Worship throughout the county.

