CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Family says Taliban killed brother of Afghan opposition figure

By Lexi Lonas
The Hill
The Hill
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nqtKW_0btDQQRs00
© Getty Images

The Taliban has killed the brother of former Afghan Vice President Amrullah Saleh, according to a family member.

Ebadullah Saleh, the nephew of Saleh's brother Rohullah Azizi, shared the news of his uncle’s death in a text message to Reuters.

"They executed my uncle," the nephew said. "They killed him yesterday and would not let us bury him. They kept saying his body should rot."

Taliban information service Alemarah said that "according to reports" Saleh was killed amid fighting in the northeastern province of Panjshir, Reuters reported.

The death of Saleh comes a week after the Taliban claimed victory in Panjshir, the last province that was battling against the group even after U.S. troops pulled out of the country.

“The last nest of the enemy, Panjshir province, was completely conquered. We assure the honorable people of Panjshir that they will not face any discriminatory treatment,” Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said at the time.

After the Taliban took over the last province, it named its interim Afghan government.

On Saturday, the 20th anniversary of 9/11, the Taliban raised its flag at the presidential palace in Afghanistan.

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Taliban forces kill opposition leader Rohullah Azizi

Taliban forces killed a significant opposition leader after shooting him and his driver while their car was stopped at a checkpoint. Rohullah Azizi, a brother of former Afghan vice president Amrullah Saleh, had led resistance forces in Panjshir Province. The last anti-Taliban stronghold in the country fell to the Islamists earlier this week.
PUBLIC SAFETY
New York Post

US volunteer claims Taliban beheaded boys ages 9 and 10 in Afghanistan

A former US Army officer who is part of a volunteer rescue team seeking to save at-risk Americans and Afghan allies still stuck in the Taliban-conquered country claimed that the extremists have beheaded two boys ages 9 and 10 in their reign of terror. Jean Marie Thrower, an Alabama resident...
MILITARY
Gazette

Taliban celebrate beheading of police officer in grisly video

EXCLUSIVE — The Taliban beheaded an Afghan local police officer, then chanted praise to their leader while holding the severed head of their victim by his hair in a video posted in a private Taliban chat room. The 36-second video, which was obtained by the Washington Examiner, was posted a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amrullah Saleh
Editor at Global Perspectives

UN will fund Taliban government with $606 Million and wants US to contribute

The United Nations (UN) is hosting a donors conference on Monday, today, to request emergency funds for Afghanistan, which the Taliban will manage. The United States is the UNs top donor and will be at the conference, meaning the U.S. (at the direction of the Biden Administration) could find a way to funnel money to the new regime without having to gain congressional approvals.
New York Post

Taliban calls on US to show ‘heart,’ thanks world for $1.2 billion in aid

The Taliban on Tuesday thanked the international community for pledging more than $1 billion in emergency aid to Afghanistan — and called on the US to donate more. Amir Khan Mutaqi, the foreign minister in Afghanistan’s new Taliban-run Cabinet, asked Washington to show appreciation for the militant group allowing the US to complete its massive evacuation effort.
CHARITIES
PBS NewsHour

Former Afghan police women being killed, forced into hiding after Taliban takeover

Over the past two decades, tens of thousands of Afghans rose to the occasion and took jobs in the public sector to help their country and their livelihoods. Now that the U.S. has pulled out, many feel abandoned. One particular group who say they feel let down — former police women — are now being targeted by the Taliban. Lindsey Hilsum of Independent Television News reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Rot#Reuters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
World
BBC

Afghanistan: Taliban leaders in bust-up at presidential palace, sources say

A major row broke out between leaders of the Taliban just days after they set up a new government in Afghanistan, senior Taliban officials told the BBC. Supporters of two rival factions reportedly brawled at the presidential palace in the capital Kabul. The argument appeared to centre on who did...
WORLD
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Minister pledges Taliban govt won't allow militant attacks

KABUL, Afghanistan — (AP) — Afghanistan’s new foreign minister said Tuesday that the Taliban governing the country remain committed to not allowing militants to use their territory to launch attacks. But he refused to say when or if the country’s new rulers would create a more inclusive government. Without other...
WORLD
The Hill

The Hill

337K+
Followers
37K+
Post
244M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy