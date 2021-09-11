Family says Taliban killed brother of Afghan opposition figure

© Getty Images

The Taliban has killed the brother of former Afghan Vice President Amrullah Saleh, according to a family member.

Ebadullah Saleh, the nephew of Saleh's brother Rohullah Azizi, shared the news of his uncle’s death in a text message to Reuters.

"They executed my uncle," the nephew said. "They killed him yesterday and would not let us bury him. They kept saying his body should rot."

Taliban information service Alemarah said that "according to reports" Saleh was killed amid fighting in the northeastern province of Panjshir, Reuters reported.

The death of Saleh comes a week after the Taliban claimed victory in Panjshir, the last province that was battling against the group even after U.S. troops pulled out of the country.

“The last nest of the enemy, Panjshir province, was completely conquered. We assure the honorable people of Panjshir that they will not face any discriminatory treatment,” Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said at the time.

After the Taliban took over the last province, it named its interim Afghan government.

On Saturday, the 20th anniversary of 9/11, the Taliban raised its flag at the presidential palace in Afghanistan.