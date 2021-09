Around 100 passengers including Americans arrived in Doha after flying from Kabul airport Thursday, AFP correspondents said, the first flight ferrying out foreigners since a US-led evacuation ended. Doha, a major transit point for Afghan refugees, has said it worked with Turkey to swiftly resume operations at Kabul's airport to allow the flow of people and aid. The arrival at Qatar's Hamad International Airport was the first successful flight of its type since the chaotic airlift of more than 120,000 people concluded last month. "I didn't even fall asleep and we landed," said one Canadian passenger who gave her name only as Elaha.

LIFESTYLE ・ 8 DAYS AGO