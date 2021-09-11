KSR's Kentucky vs. Missouri Predictions

It’s football time in the bluegrass, as the Kentucky Wildcats are set to take on the Missouri Tigers for the first SEC matchup of the season. Both teams are 1-0 on the year coming in with high expectations. A 2-0 start for either could kickstart a solid stretch of consecutive wins for the next several weeks and keep SEC East contention alive. Kentucky is looking for revenge following last season’s disappointing road loss, while Missouri is hoping to create a winning streak of its own after losing to the Wildcats five straight years from 2015-19.