CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kentucky State

KSR's Kentucky vs. Missouri Predictions

By KSR about 6 hours comments
On3.com
On3.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It’s football time in the bluegrass, as the Kentucky Wildcats are set to take on the Missouri Tigers for the first SEC matchup of the season. Both teams are 1-0 on the year coming in with high expectations. A 2-0 start for either could kickstart a solid stretch of consecutive wins for the next several weeks and keep SEC East contention alive. Kentucky is looking for revenge following last season’s disappointing road loss, while Missouri is hoping to create a winning streak of its own after losing to the Wildcats five straight years from 2015-19.

www.on3.com

Comments / 0

Related
AL.com

The end of an Alabama football era comes Saturday

The night of Aug. 30, 2008 changed everything. From his perch in the Georgia Dome radio booth, Eli Gold sounded prophetic as the final seconds ticked down on that Saturday night of Labor Day weekend. “Welcome to 2008,” he proclaimed as Alabama’s sideline emptied onto the turf. “The world is...
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Names Alabama’s “Biggest Challenger”

The reigning national-champion Alabama Crimson Tide continued its dominance into the 2021 season — routing No. 14 Miami 44-13 in their season opener. While it may look like there’s no team equipped to compete with the unstoppable force that is the Bama football program, ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum believes one team has a shot.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky College Sports
Local
Kentucky Football
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Stoops
landgrantholyland.com

It’s time for Ohio State to look for a new defensive coordinator

Kerry Coombs claimed the defensive struggles of last season stemmed from a pandemic-shortened offseason, and I was willing to give him the benefit of the doubt — like a big, dumb idiot. The Buckeye defense was abysmal in 2020, ranking nearly dead last in all of FBS in pass defense....
OHIO STATE
The Spun

Steve Spurrier Is Predicting A Major College Football Upset

Former Florida coach Steve Spurrier has a bold prediction for the Gators ahead of their 2021 season. During a promotion posted by 1010 XL / 92.5 FM for Gators Roundtable on Wednesday afternoon, the legendary college coach said he feels his former team has what it takes to defeat the reigning national champion Crimson Tide.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Ryan Day ‘Chewed Out’ 1 Assistant Coach On Sideline

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day has officially lost his patience with his defense this afternoon. Oregon struck first during today’s game, as Anthony Brown led the Ducks on a 10-play, 99-yard touchdown drive in the second quarter. It was an inexcusable drive from the Buckeyes’ defense, especially since they had the Ducks backed up near their own end zone.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Ksr#The Missouri Tigers#Sec East#Chippewas#Kroger Field#Kentucky 34#Jimmies
The Spun

Kerry Coombs Has Message For Fans After Upset Loss

Ohio State entered its game on Saturday afternoon against No. 12 Oregon as a 14.5-point favorite. Don’t tell that to the Ducks, though. Oregon dominated the Buckeyes in the first half, holding Ryan Day’s usually potent offense to just seven points in the first 30 minutes of the game. The...
COLLEGE SPORTS
KATV

Razorbacks ranked in newest top 25 polls

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KATV) — After throttling Texas on Saturday night, Arkansas is a ranked football team for the first time since 2016. The Razorbacks are No. 20 in the AP Top 25. They are No. 24 in the USA Today Coaches Poll. Arkansas hosts Georgia Southern next Saturday, with...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
On3.com

Nick Saban offers words of warning to Alabama fans

Alabama head coach Nick Saban has a strong message for fans ahead of Saturday’s matchup against Florida. Despite Alabama being No. 1 in the latest AP Poll and being 2-0 after two strong weeks, Saban doesn’t want fans to get complacent. Saban wants fans to have respect for the opponents in order to maintain a strong level of enthusiasm throughout the year.
ALABAMA STATE
Only In Kentucky

Three 14-Foot-Tall Giants Have Moved Into A Lakeside Park In Kentucky

The massive lakes and large parks throughout western Kentucky are well-known and many families enjoy spending time there. But there are also plenty of hidden gems that offer the same outdoor adventures, campsites, and even some unique attractions that are worth a visit. Lake Malone State Park is a lovely park and campground in Dunmor […] The post Three 14-Foot-Tall Giants Have Moved Into A Lakeside Park In Kentucky appeared first on Only In Your State.
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
University of Missouri
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Alabama Player’s Hilarious Admission

One Alabama football player could be in for a rough afternoon following his comment about head coach Nick Saban at today’s press conference. Reporters asked safety Jordan Battle about his favorite sayings from the head coach. Unfortunately, the young player brought up a somewhat inappropriate series of jokes the head coach allegedly likes to tell.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Is Calling For A Major Big Ten Upset Today

One week ago today, the Illinois Fighting Illini shocked the football world with a strong performance against Nebraska. Bret Bielema and company entered the contest as significant underdogs, but showed up in a big way. The Illini defense stifled Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez en route to a 30-22 victory. That...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Nick Saban Announces Likely Season-Ending Injury For Alabama

Alabama head coach Nick Saban had unfortunate news to share surrounding linebacker Christopher Allen on Monday. Allen left Alabama’s season opener versus Miami last Saturday with an injury. The Crimson Tide linebacker went down with an injury after strip-sacking Miami’s D’Eriq King in the second quarter. He was eventually carted off the field and taken to the locker room.
ALABAMA STATE
thespun.com

Kirk Herbstreit Names The “Best Atmosphere” In College Football

Over his years as a college football analyst, Kirk Herbstreit has visited dozens of college campuses and experienced the best atmospheres that the sport has to offer. But only one could take the top spot as the best in the game. On Thursday, Herbstreit unveiled his “Herbie Award” for the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
544K+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy