With all the awesome costumes available in Tales of Arise, you probably want to know how to change outfits, right? At launch, especially if you got the deluxe edition, Tales of Arise has a lot of great looks to claim through DLC as well as in-game unlocks. Unlike recent entries where the costume menu was a bit more hidden, Arise is very keen on ensuring players know not only that DLC is available but even allows players to check what they look like before purchasing. While this ends up becoming a bit immersion-breaking in our opinion since it’s opened from the very start for Alphen and Shionne, it’s nice to have a more robust way to really change how each character looks. Here’s everything we know on how to change outfits in Tales of Arise.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO