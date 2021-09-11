Watch Bruce Springsteen Perform “I’ll See You In My Dreams” At 9/11 Memorial In NYC
Bruce Springsteen performed at the 9/11 memorial in New York City today to honor those lost on the 20th anniversary of the terror attacks. “May god bless our fallen brothers and sisters, and their families, their friends, and their loved ones,” Springsteen said before beginning a solo acoustic performance of “I’ll See You In My Dreams,” the closing track from his 2020 album Letter To You. Watch and listen below.www.stereogum.com
Comments / 0